Russia to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan over Baikonur space site

Science & Space
April 14, 11:55 UTC+3
Putin said Russia will use the Baikonur space site on the long-term basis and implement the plans for the development of new space rocket technologies
© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

BISHKEK, April 14. /TASS/. Russia will go ahead with and expand long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan in various fields, including the uses of the Baikonur space site, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"I would like to inform President Nazarbayev that we have made a decision based on your proposal for going ahead with and expanding our cooperation in space using Baikonur," the Russian leader said. "We will adjust our plans in the near future, including the use of the Vostochny spaceport, in order to actively work together with you under the existing projects that you have formulated. In doing so we will use the Baikonur space site on the long-term basis and implement the plans for joint launches and for the development of new space rocket technologies," Putin said.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
