Attorney of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko seeks encounter with his client

NEW YORK, May 31. /TASS/. Attorney Alexei Tarasov representing the interests of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko serving his 20-year prison term in the United States has applied to the US Bureau of Prisons with a request for holding a meeting with his client, Tarasov told TASS on Thursday.

"I have already sent a written request to the bureau of prisons for organizing a meeting with Yaroshenko in the Fort Dix prison," the attorney said.

"There has been no reply so far and the rules effective in the US do not stipulate any specific deadlines for receiving an answer," the attorney said.

As the attorney said, Yaroshenko was put into solitary conferment on April 30.

"No information has come that he was transferred from the solitary confinement cell to other custody conditions. Probably, he is still staying there," Tarasov said.

The press office of the Russian embassy in the US told TASS on Wednesday about its plans to visit Yaroshenko in the prison.

Yaroshenko case

Russian pilot Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in jail in the United States on September 7, 2011. He had been brought to the United States from Liberia after being arrested on May 28, 2010. Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration operating in disguise allegedly exposed his criminal intentions to transport a large batch of cocaine.

Yaroshenko underwent a surgery last year, but proper post-operation treatment was denied to him.

Russia has numerously requested the United States to release Yaroshenko.