Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Attorney of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko seeks encounter with his client

World
May 31, 19:20 UTC+3 NEW YORK

As the attorney said, Yaroshenko was put into solitary conferment on April 30

Share
1 pages in this article
Konstantin Yaroshenko

Konstantin Yaroshenko

© Photo from the family archive/TASS

NEW YORK, May 31. /TASS/. Attorney Alexei Tarasov representing the interests of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko serving his 20-year prison term in the United States has applied to the US Bureau of Prisons with a request for holding a meeting with his client, Tarasov told TASS on Thursday.

"I have already sent a written request to the bureau of prisons for organizing a meeting with Yaroshenko in the Fort Dix prison," the attorney said.

"There has been no reply so far and the rules effective in the US do not stipulate any specific deadlines for receiving an answer," the attorney said.

Read also
Konstantin Yaroshenko

Jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko to be transferred from Fort Dix prison

As the attorney said, Yaroshenko was put into solitary conferment on April 30.

"No information has come that he was transferred from the solitary confinement cell to other custody conditions. Probably, he is still staying there," Tarasov said.

The press office of the Russian embassy in the US told TASS on Wednesday about its plans to visit Yaroshenko in the prison.

Yaroshenko case

Russian pilot Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in jail in the United States on September 7, 2011. He had been brought to the United States from Liberia after being arrested on May 28, 2010. Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration operating in disguise allegedly exposed his criminal intentions to transport a large batch of cocaine.

Yaroshenko underwent a surgery last year, but proper post-operation treatment was denied to him.

Russia has numerously requested the United States to release Yaroshenko.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says
2
Jordan to receive four Mi-26T helicopters this year
3
Putin to receive Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on June 1
4
Putin lauds Russian military’s top-notch combat readiness as guarantee for global balance
5
Russia’s new Far North off-roader passes the Chukotka test
6
Key facts about Russia's Bulava ICBM
7
Russia, NATO discuss ways to reduce tensions and prevent incidents
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT