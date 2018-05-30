Jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko to be transferred from Fort Dix prison

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 30. /TASS/. Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko serving his 20-year prison term will be transferred from the Fort Dix correctional institution (the state of New Jersey) to another penitentiary, Yaroshenko’s wife told TASS on Wednesday.

"I have information personally from Konstantin that he has received the news that he will be transferred to another prison. The transfer will take from three to six months and during all this time he will stay in solitary confinement. It is still unclear for me on what grounds and for which reasons he is still being kept in solitary confinement," she said.

Yaroshenko’s wife also said that the transfer "won’t be a ground for his safety."

"I hope after all that our authorities will request his transfer to Russia owing to his health condition," she added.

As was reported earlier, Yaroshenko was placed into solitary confinement, despite his health condition: he was suffering from diarrhea and stomach problems.

Yaroshenko case

Russian pilot Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in jail in the United States on September 7, 2011. He had been brought to the United States from Liberia after being arrested on May 28, 2010. Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration operating in disguise allegedly exposed his criminal intentions to transport a large batch of cocaine.

Yaroshenko underwent a surgery last year, but proper post-operation treatment was denied to him.

Russia has numerously requested the United States to release Yaroshenko.