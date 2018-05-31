Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poroshenko comes to defend Ukraine's Security Service that staged Babchenko’s murder

World
May 31, 18:23 UTC+3

Thus, the International Federation of Journalists called Ukraine’s actions "a circus"

Share
1 pages in this article
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko and Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko

© Mykola Lazarenko/Presidential Press Service Pool Photo via AP

KIEV, May 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko threw his support behind the country’s Security Service (SBU) in the wake of the world’s uproar over the faked murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko staged by Ukraine’s special services.

Trying to justify the SBU’s actions, the Ukrainian president claimed during his speech in the Ivano-Frankovsk region that it was Moscow rather than the Ukrainian special services that was to blame for that.

Read also
Arkady Babchenko

International Federation of Journalists slams Babchenko stunt as 'complete circus'

"They say that we are not acting in the right way," Poroshenko said, calling SBU officers heroes.

"You need to blame Russia, not Ukrainians, for that. Ukrainians are doing everything possible to keep together and defend themselves. I can assure you that it will continue to be so," the Ukrainian president said.

After the SBU announced on Wednesday that Babchenko’s murder had been staged to expose Russian special services, Poroshenko personally met with the SBU chief, the prosecutor general and Babchenko, giving the highest marks to the operation carried out by the security services. However, the Ukrainian authorities’ actions caused uproar in the world.

Thus, the International Federation of Journalists called Ukraine’s actions "a circus."

The Reporters Without Borders international non-governmental organization condemned "the distressing simulation" of Babchenko’s murder.

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir said he deplored the Ukrainian authorities’ decision "to spread false information."

The Belgian Foreign Ministry qualified the faked murder as an attempt to fight deceit with the help of lies and stressed that Ukraine’s actions contradicted the principles of the spread of information accepted in Europe.

Read also
Arkady Babchenko

Ukraine’s SBU trots out explanation for refusing to name ‘mastermind’ of Babchenko plot

On Tuesday evening, Kiev police claimed that Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was the victim of a fatal attack, in which he was allegedly gunned down. However, on Wednesday Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) convened a press conference revealing that they had foiled an attempt on the life of the Russian journalist by pulling off a sting operation where Babchenko’s death was faked.

SBU Chief Vasily Gritsak stated at the news briefing that Babchenko was unharmed, after which the then presumed ‘dead’ Russian reporter strolled out in front of reporters.

Gritsak accused Russia’s special services of engineering the attempted murder and said that the mastermind of the crime had been detained on Wednesday. The SBU chief did not give the detainee’s last name, only saying that it started with the letter G.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin lauds Russian military’s top-notch combat readiness as guarantee for global balance
2
Pope Francis speaks against encroachments on integrity of Russian Church
3
Russian defense chief notes Syria's plight is improving
4
Ex-economy minister Ulyukaev sent to correctional facility
5
Israel satisfied with Russia’s stance on Iran’s military presence in Syria — ambassador
6
Russia’s new Far North off-roader passes the Chukotka test
7
Zidane parts with Real Madrid FC after 3rd UEFA Champions League triumph
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT