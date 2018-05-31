Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kim Jong-un: North Korea highly values Russia's course for opposing US dominance

World
May 31, 12:12 UTC+3

Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Pyongyang shows that Moscow pays much attention to the development of relations with Pyongyang, the North Korean leader said

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

PYONGYANG, May 31. /TASS/. North Korea highly values the Russian government’s course, in particular that of President Vladimir Putin, for countering the US’ dominance, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday. The footage of the meeting was published on YouTube.

Kim Jong-un receives Russia's top diplomat in Pyongyang

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula is changing in accordance with the requirements of the interests of the two countries’ [North and South Korea] nations. I highly value the fact that Putin’s administration strictly opposes the US’ dominance," Kim Jong-un stressed. "You strictly oppose, and we are always ready to conduct negotiations and a profound exchange of opinions with the Russian side on this issue."

Lavrov’s visit to Pyongyang shows that Moscow pays much attention to the development of relations with Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said.

"I think your visit shows how much attention the Russian leadership and President Putin pay to the further development and strengthening of our relations," Kim Jong-un said.

According to the North Korean leader, the situation on the Korean Peninsula is rapidly moving towards talks.

Lavrov invites Kim Jong-un to visit Russia

"Your visit comes at a time when the situation on the Korean Peninsula is rapidly moving towards talks and consultations in accordance with the interests of the two countries’ people," Kim Jong-un said.

Lavrov was the first Russian to meet with the current North Korean leader. "Some Russians might have seen Kim Jong-un before, but it was the first official face-to-face meeting," a delegation source told TASS earlier.

Lavrov officially visited Pyongyang on Thursday. He also held negotiations with North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong-Ho. The sides discussed the settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

ADVERTISEMENT