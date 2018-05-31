Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kim Jong-un receives Russia's top diplomat in Pyongyang

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 11:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On May 31, Sergey Lavrov made an official visit to North Korea

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has received Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov who arrived in Pyongyang for talks on the Korean Peninsula issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Lavrov expects visit to Pyongyang to help understand North Korea’s position

"On May 31, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made an official visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and was received by Chairman of the State Affairs Commission Kim Jong-un," the statement reads.

"The talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho discussed the current state of and the prospects for the further development of friendly relations and cooperation between Russia and North Korea, as the two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year," the ministry added. "There was a thorough exchange of views on the situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula, with the focus on ways to enhance the coordination of efforts aimed at finding political and diplomatic solutions to the entire range of issues the subregion has been facing," the statement says.

Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
