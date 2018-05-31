Lavrov invites Kim Jong-un to visit Russia

PYONGYANG, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un invited him to visit Russia. A video of the meeting has been posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s YouTube channel.

"We have seen that the city is getting more beautiful, many new districts and theaters have emerged in the past nine years," Lavrov said, talking about Pyongyang. "Come to Russia, we will be very pleased to welcome you," the Russian top diplomat said at the end of his meeting with Kim Jong-un.

Lavrov also conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wishes of success in resolving the Korean Peninsula issue to Kim Jong-un.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin very much values the kind words you said in a message following his re-election," the Russian top diplomat said. "He sends his kindest regards and best wishes of success in implementing the efforts that have been initiated on the Korean Peninsula with your participation," the Russian foreign minister said.

According to Lavrov, Russia very much values the Panmunjom Declaration adopted at the first inter-Korean summit and is ready to facilitate its implementation. "We are interested in seeing peace, stability and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the entire Northeast Asia," he said. "We have a positive view of the Panmunjom Declaration you signed with the South Korean president," Lavrov pointed out.

"We are ready to facilitate its implementation in every possible way, particularly as it mentions railway projects that may involve Russia in the future," he added.

On Thursday, the Russian top diplomat made an official visit to Pyongyang. Before meeting with Kim Jong-un, he held talks with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho, discussing issues concerning the settlement process on the Korean Peninsula.