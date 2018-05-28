Russia’s FSB warns risks of Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrating Crimea still remain

SIMFEROPOL, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s border with Ukraine is well-established and protected but the risk of Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrating Crimea still remains, Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) branch in Crimea and Sevastopol Viktor Palagin told reporters on Monday.

"Such a risk exists in theory as they can come via the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, which are both shallow, the maximum depth in areas along their coasts is 1.5 to 2 meters," he said. "On the whole, the border is strengthened to such an extent that even a mouse cannot pass unless corruption and recruited agents are involved," Palagin added.

According to him, money has been allocated for strengthening land borders. "We are going to receive a significant number of vessels this year, which will allow us to strengthen maritime borders as well," he said.

Saboteurs apprehended

Saboteurs have many times been apprehended in Crimea so far. In mid-August 2017, Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) agent Gennady Limeshko was detained for preparing a number of subversive attacks. Two TNT blocks, a hand grenade and incendiary bottles were seized from him.

On October 31 and November 1, 2017, breakdowns took place along two gas lines near Crimea’s Alushta and a power tower collapsed. In this connection, Crimea’s FSB branch launched three criminal cases over subversive activities.

On November 9, 2016, three Ukrainian saboteurs were detained in the city of Sevastopol. According to the FSB, all three of them were members of a subversive and terrorist group established by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s intelligence department. Investigators said they had planned to carry out subversive attacks on military infrastructure and vital facilities. On November 16, 2017, the Sevastopol City Court sentenced Ukrainian saboteur Dmitry Shtyblikov to five years in a maximum security penal colony.