Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine benefits from destabilizing Crimea, says Crimean leader

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 21, 19:50 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

Earlier reports said the Federal Security Service had thwarted in Crimea the activity of an extremist group created by Erol Veliyev, an aide to a Ukrainian parliamentarian

Share
1 pages in this article
Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov

Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

SIMFEROPOL, May 21. /TASS/. Only Ukraine benefits from destabilizing Crimea, Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov said on Monday in comments on the activity of an extremist group thwarted on the peninsula.

Earlier reports said the Federal Security Service (FSB) had thwarted in Crimea the activity of an extremist group created by Erol Veliyev, an aide to Ukrainian parliamentarian Mustafa Dzhemilev, upon instructions from Refat Chubarov, the wanted leader of the outlawed in Russia Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, and with the support of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).

Read also

Russia’s FSB shuts down extremist group in Crimea

"There is no need to be Sherlock Holmes to understand where the problem stems from. Only Ukraine benefits at the present moment from destabilizing the situation in the Republic of Crimea, and it has been making these clumsy attempts for the past four years, since we returned to our historical homeland," Aksyonov wrote on his Facebook page.

He pledged that the Russian secret services "are working and nipping in the bud the activity of such persons. "I am confident that all those involved in these crimes will be detained and brought to account," he said. The Crimean leader stressed that all security measures are observed in Crimea during mass actions and at public places, adding that the anti-terrorist commission functions well.

Apart from Veliyev, the group comprised former boxers Steshenko and Tretyakov Steshenko was detained and released on condition not to leave the town. Tretyakov and Veliyev are on the run.

According to the Russian secret services, in January 2018, members of the extremist group set ablaze the house of Crimean mufti Emirali Ablayev, who had made a substantial contribution to the strengthening of national unity.

Investigators from the FSB Directorate for Crimea and Sevastopol launched criminal cases for offences under Parts 1 and 1.1 Article 282.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Establishment of an extremist group and recruitment of people for activity in an extremist group") against Veliyev and under Part 2 Article 282.1 ("Participation in an extremist group") against Steshenko and Tretyakov.

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russians, refused to recognize the legitimacy of the authorities in Kiev who seized power amid riots during a coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. The Russian president signed the reunification deals on March 18, 2014. Despite the convincing results of the referendum, Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
2
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
3
Sweden retains champion’s title winning 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship
4
BRICS New Development Bank may finance two Sibur projects — Finance Ministry
5
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
6
Key facts about Russia’s heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov
7
US hiding thousands of terrorists in Syria from justice — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT