Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Macron urges Russia to retain membership in Council of Europe

World
May 25, 16:42 UTC+3

French President Emmanuel Macron comments on Moscow-Paris cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhai Metzel/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron would like Russia to remain a member of the Council of Europe, as he himself said at the plenary session of the of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Read also

Putin, Macron discuss US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Putin hails Russia-France ties during meeting with Macron

Putin, Macron hold 'open and useful' talks in St. Petersburg

Putin vows to uphold Russia’s interests on economic front, yet not impair other states

"I would like Russia to remain in the Council of Europe," he said.

"We should maintain dialogue with everyone, we have common roots. We need to work on new projects. We must also work on a new economic and social model that would help improve the standards of living," Macron noted.

Russia and France must work together to build an atmosphere of trust, he said. 

"I want us to work arm-in-arm to build an atmosphere of trust," he said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We must bridge the gaps and, despite all the shocks, we must re-build partnership," he stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
France, Russia sign about 50 contracts on SPIEF sidelines — Macron
2
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
3
Putin vows to uphold Russia’s interests on economic front, yet not impair other states
4
Russia and France sign deal to re-motorize Be-200 amphibious plane
5
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
6
Rosneft CEO expects new oil price records on the market
7
Russia ready for dialogue with US — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT