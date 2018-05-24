Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin hails Russia-France ties during meeting with Macron

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 24, 18:20 UTC+3

French President Emmanuel Macron praises Moscow-Paris cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

STRELNA, May 24. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Paris are evolving against all odds, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.

"I would like to thank you for accepting our invitation to attend the St. Petersburg Forum," Putin said. "We will use this opportunity to thoroughly discuss bilateral relations, which are evolving despite all the current difficulties and our trade keeps growing," he added.

Read also
French Government Spokesman Benjamin Griveaux

France ready to hold talks on lifting anti-Russian sanctions — government spokesman

The Russian president pointed out trade between the two countries had grown by about 25% in 2017, "and the upward trend is still there in the first months of 2018."

Putin suggested that Macron and he discuss key global issues "that both France and Russia are interested in resolving."

Macron said Paris and Moscow can maintain dialogue and find solutions to global issues such as the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East, Iran and Syria.

"We are countries that have a special status as United Nations Security Council permanent members, we also have deep historical ties, as well as ties in the international policy area," Macron said. "That said, I believe that we can find solutions and work together on all the issues, be it Ukraine, the Middle East, Iran or Syria," the French president added.

At the beginning of the meeting, Macron thanked Putin for the warm welcome that he and his wife received in St. Petersburg, pointing out that a year ago both leaders had launched dialogue between France and Russia in Versailles. The French president added that relations between the two countries continued to evolve, particularly in the area of economy.

"As far as economy is concerned, we have been witnessing a constant growth, which is a very positive thing. We will sign a number of very important contracts concerning various fields today," Macron said, addressing Putin in a friendly manner.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin hails Russia-France ties during meeting with Macron
2
Putin thanks China for participating in SPIEF
3
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
4
No Russian air defense missile systems crossed Russia-Ukraine border — top brass
5
Russian senator comments on Trump's decision to cancel summit with North Korea
6
Source: Deripaska proposes Russian government buy up aluminum for reserves
7
Russia creates substitutes for Ukrainian naval, aircraft power plants — government
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT