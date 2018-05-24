Putin, Macron discuss US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

STRELNA, May 24./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he discussed with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the situation following the US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal.

"We exchanged opinions on the situation that has developed as a result of unilateral moves by the US to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program," he said.

Putin said he had discussed with Macron the situation in the southeast of Ukraine.

"We emphasized the importance of strict compliance with the Minsk agreements to ensure a stable comprehensive settlement of the crisis in Ukraine," the Russian president said after the talks.