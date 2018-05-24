Ukraine blocks access to websites of leading Russian TV channels

KIEV, May 24. /TASS/. Kiev has blocked access to the leading Russian TV channels’ websites, as seen from a renewed sanctions blacklist published on Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s website on Thursday.

"Internet providers are ordered to block access to the following Web resources and their subdomains: rtr-planeta.com, russia.tv, vesti.ru, tvkultura.ru, digitalrussia.tv.

Ukraine earlier banned these channels’ broadcasts.

Russia's response

Ukraine’s decision to ban Russian media outlets and TV channels linked to Rossiya Segodnya on its territory shows Kiev’s weakness, but wholesome Ukrainians will find ways to skirt the bans. Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov told TASS.

"I regard it as a sign of weakness, the withdrawal of Kiev’s entire elite from competition in the information sphere and from dialogue," he said.

"But I think that sensible Ukrainians - and I hope that they constitute the majority in this fraternal country - will find ways, including modern technical means, to skirt these bans."