Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine blocks access to websites of leading Russian TV channels

World
May 24, 12:39 UTC+3 KIEV

Kiev earlier published a sanctions list synchronized with the US Department of the Treasury on Thursday

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

Read also

Kiev publishes sanctions list synchronized with US Department of the Treasury

KIEV, May 24. /TASS/. Kiev has blocked access to the leading Russian TV channels’ websites, as seen from a renewed sanctions blacklist published on Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s website on Thursday.

"Internet providers are ordered to block access to the following Web resources and their subdomains: rtr-planeta.com, russia.tv, vesti.ru, tvkultura.ru, digitalrussia.tv.

Ukraine earlier banned these channels’ broadcasts.

Russia's response 

Ukraine’s decision to ban Russian media outlets and TV channels linked to Rossiya Segodnya on its territory shows Kiev’s weakness, but wholesome Ukrainians will find ways to skirt the bans. Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov told TASS.

"I regard it as a sign of weakness, the withdrawal of Kiev’s entire elite from competition in the information sphere and from dialogue," he said.

"But I think that sensible Ukrainians - and I hope that they constitute the majority in this fraternal country - will find ways, including modern technical means, to skirt these bans."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian tycoon Abramovich goes to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
2
Kremlin: Yulia Skripal’s statements need to be checked
3
Russian envoy for Syria holds talks with Assad — SANA
4
Ukraine blocks access to websites of leading Russian TV channels
5
Russian finance minister approves of Rusal management’s decision to leave company
6
Russian economy minister sees risks slowing growth of Russia's GDP to 1%
7
Russia plans to hold diplomatic contacts with North Korea, says Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT