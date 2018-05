KIEV, May 24. /TASS/. The Rossiya Segodnya media outlet and the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency have been included in a renewed sanctions blacklist published on Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s website on Thursday.

Ukrainian internet providers have been ordered to block access to the following websites: россиясегодня.рф, sputniknews.com, ria.ru, rsport.ria.ru, 1prime.ru, realty.ria.ru and rian.com.ua.