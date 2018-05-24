Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev publishes sanctions list synchronized with US Department of the Treasury

World
May 24, 11:44 UTC+3 KIEV

The list now includes 756 legal entities and 1,748 individuals

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

KIEV, May 24. /TASS/. Kiev has published a sanctions list synchronized with the US Department of the Treasury on Thursday, which now includes 756 legal entities and 1,748 individuals. The list was published on Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s website.

On May 2, the Ukrainian Security Council extended its sanctions list against Russia after the US and prolonged the operation of the restrictive measures introduced in the previous years. In particular, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine synchronized the sanctions with the list of the US Department of the Treasury published on April 6. It also introduced measures against people allegedly "involved in the information and cyber aggression" against Ukraine and in "illegal actions against Ukrainian citizens who are being held in Russia illegally," as well measures against the State Duma and Federation Council members. On May 14, the Ukrainian president launched this decision by his order.

Read also

Ukraine extends sanctions against Russia — security council

On April 6, the US authorities declared the introduction of sanctions against 38 Russian legal entities and individuals, including Rosoboronexport, Russian Financial Corporation and Rusal. The black list also includes Gazprom’s head Alexey Miller, VTB Bank’s head Andrey Kostin, Renova’s owner Viktor Vekselberg, Surgutneftegas Director General Vladimir Bogdanov, member of Sibur’s management board Kirill Shamanov and businessmen Igor Rotenberg, Oleg Deripaska and Suleiman Kerimov. All these companies and individuals are now on the Ukrainian sanctions list.

The Ukrainian list also includes leader of the Lugansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik and a great number of foreign citizens who recently visited Crimea.

Ukraine’s sanctions against Russia

Ukraine earlier introduced sanctions against 1,228 individuals and 468 legal entities, including Russian government officials, politicians, company heads and reporters, some Donbass residents, the Almaz-Antey concern, Gazprombank and Aeroflot.

In 2017, Ukraine also introduced sanctions against Russian internet and media companies, such as Mail.ru Group, Yandex, VKontakte and Odnoklassniki.

Some Russian mass media outlets were also affected by the restrictions: the RBC media holding, Zvezda, TNT, Moskva Media, Rossiya Segodnya (RIA Novosti), Nashe Radio, NTV-Plus, NTV, Channel One, Rossiya 24, RTR-Planeta, producers of anti-virus program software Kaspersky Lab and Dr. Web, and suppliers of popular ERP systems such as 1C, Parus Corporation and Galaktika Center.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
10
Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace
11
The 1986 Chernobyl nightmare: The worst nuclear accident that still haunts the globe
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian tycoon Abramovich goes to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
2
Kremlin: Yulia Skripal’s statements need to be checked
3
Russian envoy for Syria holds talks with Assad — SANA
4
Ukraine blocks access to websites of leading Russian TV channels
5
Russian finance minister approves of Rusal management’s decision to leave company
6
Russian economy minister sees risks slowing growth of Russia's GDP to 1%
7
Russia plans to hold diplomatic contacts with North Korea, says Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT