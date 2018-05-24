Kiev publishes sanctions list synchronized with US Department of the Treasury

KIEV, May 24. /TASS/. Kiev has published a sanctions list synchronized with the US Department of the Treasury on Thursday, which now includes 756 legal entities and 1,748 individuals. The list was published on Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s website.

On May 2, the Ukrainian Security Council extended its sanctions list against Russia after the US and prolonged the operation of the restrictive measures introduced in the previous years. In particular, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine synchronized the sanctions with the list of the US Department of the Treasury published on April 6. It also introduced measures against people allegedly "involved in the information and cyber aggression" against Ukraine and in "illegal actions against Ukrainian citizens who are being held in Russia illegally," as well measures against the State Duma and Federation Council members. On May 14, the Ukrainian president launched this decision by his order.

On April 6, the US authorities declared the introduction of sanctions against 38 Russian legal entities and individuals, including Rosoboronexport, Russian Financial Corporation and Rusal. The black list also includes Gazprom’s head Alexey Miller, VTB Bank’s head Andrey Kostin, Renova’s owner Viktor Vekselberg, Surgutneftegas Director General Vladimir Bogdanov, member of Sibur’s management board Kirill Shamanov and businessmen Igor Rotenberg, Oleg Deripaska and Suleiman Kerimov. All these companies and individuals are now on the Ukrainian sanctions list.

The Ukrainian list also includes leader of the Lugansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik and a great number of foreign citizens who recently visited Crimea.

Ukraine’s sanctions against Russia

Ukraine earlier introduced sanctions against 1,228 individuals and 468 legal entities, including Russian government officials, politicians, company heads and reporters, some Donbass residents, the Almaz-Antey concern, Gazprombank and Aeroflot.

In 2017, Ukraine also introduced sanctions against Russian internet and media companies, such as Mail.ru Group, Yandex, VKontakte and Odnoklassniki.

Some Russian mass media outlets were also affected by the restrictions: the RBC media holding, Zvezda, TNT, Moskva Media, Rossiya Segodnya (RIA Novosti), Nashe Radio, NTV-Plus, NTV, Channel One, Rossiya 24, RTR-Planeta, producers of anti-virus program software Kaspersky Lab and Dr. Web, and suppliers of popular ERP systems such as 1C, Parus Corporation and Galaktika Center.