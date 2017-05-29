The impact of Russia on world cinema

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
The global film industry is making steady progress, with box office revenue amounting to USD 38.6 billion in 2016. The industry is coming under an ever growing influence of new technologies for producing and selling content, and expanding international cooperation. The Russian film market is also growing and strengthening its international contacts, building a foundation for becoming an equal partner of leading film-makers in the future.
Film production is getting more and more globalised.
Streaming companies and online cinemas are securing their foothold on the film market, while emerging digital technologies of production and distribution are shaping up new trends.
Development of film-making in Russia is a key focus area of the Strategy of State Cultural Policy until 2030, which was adopted in March 2016. Among other things, it envisages:
The year 2016 was quite successful for the Russian film industry in all basic aspects.
Russia is now developing international co-production and creating attractive conditions for developing film production across the country.
In Russia, the sector of legal streaming resources is at the nascent stage: the domestic online cinema market totalled RUB 7.4 billion at the end of 2016.
Still, there are a number of obstacles that the Russian film industry will need to overcome supported by the Government. These include fight against piracy, construction of new cinemas, and ensuring quality expert assessment of projects seeking public financing.