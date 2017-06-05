Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's economy adjusts to sanctions as growth bounces back — analyst

Business & Economy
June 05, 16:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum's results will help the country’s leadership to identify rational proposals and achieve the optimal trajectory of structural reforms

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian economy has adjusted itself to Western sanctions well enough and is gradually entering a growth trajectory, the chief of the international economic organizations sector at the Economic Studies Center, Vyacheslav Kholodkov, said about the results of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Read also
IMF chief Christine Lagarde

IMF's Lagarde: Russian economy gets back into 'positive territory'

He believes that the just-ended forum was very fruitful in this respect.

"The SPIEF brought together senior managers of 511 foreign companies and the heads of many regions of Russia, who offered to business people quite a few projects for capital investment," he said. "The presentation of the Russian territories’ investment attractiveness ratings drew much interest."

"Strange as it may seem, there were more businessmen from the United States than from any other country," Kholodkov said. "A group of 560 US businessmen representing 140 companies attended the forum. A quarter of all foreign businessmen who were present in St. Petersburg."

"It was so despite the waning hope Washington may lift the current anti-Russian sanctions in the near future and in defiance of unprecedented pressures from the US Congress on President Donald Trump over the issue of relations with Russia and the possibility of tighter restrictions on trading, economic, financial and technological ties with Russia," he said.

Kholodkov attributes the US businesses’ activity on the Russian track to what he described as "keen business intuition, energy, resoluteness and resourcefulness."

Read also

Experts on what's in store for Russia's economy in 2017

"They have sensed the growing trend. The Russian economy has become accustomed to the western sanctions. It is gradually emerging from the crisis and has already achieved a trajectory of growth, although still moderate one," Kholodkov said.

He believes that the forum proved very helpful in the search for identical or close positions.

"The SPIEF’s results will help the country’s leadership to identify rational proposals and achieve the optimal trajectory of structural reforms.

During the three-day forum 386 investment agreements and memorandums 2 trillion rubles worth were signed. Last year’s contacts signed totaled one trillion rubles in value.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ten spectacular Russian natural landscapes that will amaze you
2
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
3
Russia hopes Qatar affair will not affect struggle against terrorism
4
Belarus not planning to exit Russian market — top diplomat
5
Russian aircraft designer to produce two newest PAK FA fighter jets
6
Putin jokes with NBC reporter saying she 'could be arrested' in US for contacts with him
7
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
TOP STORIES
Реклама