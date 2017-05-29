The Future Being Born Today: Integration and Infrastructure Projects in Eurasia

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
The increasingly large number of organisations emerging in Eurasia are gradually becoming viable global players. Countries are lining up to become part of or cooperate with these entities. These cooperative efforts are largely aimed at developing the continent’s infrastructure.
Russia is part of the following international organisations in Eurasia:
Russia is implementing several large-scale projects in Eurasia that ensure greater integration:
The most ambitious project in Eurasia is China’s Silk Road Economic Belt (SREB), which envisions a joint Eurasian trade and economic space and a transcontinental shipping corridor.
All large-scale projects in Eurasia are carried out with a global outlook and serve to further strategic interests of the countries involved. These initiatives improve competitive positions and performance throughout the entire region and in each individual country.