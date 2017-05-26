Future of education: Alternatives and opportunities

Moscow hopes London High Court will deliver judgement on Ukraine’s debt to Russia soonBusiness & Economy May 26, 20:21
The educational system in the knowledge society of the future will focus on developing digital economy structures and creating the new middle class. Students in that society will get educated through lifelong learning, job-specific courses and various innovative formats. Universities will become the intellectual vanguard of the technological revolution, but they will also face the risk of being replaced by online education providers.
As many developed countries are witnessing the emergence of knowledge societies, the university is taking on the role of the intellectual leader in the digital revolution. The university is becoming a breeding ground for innovation and a home to a new type of community – the intellectual space.
However, the next decade is expected to bring a new tide of globalisation and massification of education, which will change the role of universities.
Development of the digital economy will result in less government involvement in education. Its role will be relegated to creating fertile ground for new education providers that are competitive both domestically and globally.
The rapid changes in information and technology will necessitate permanent education.
Traditional educational formats will be gradually phased out by new ones.
Education of the future will also reduce the distance between the employer and the employee, and the educational services market will become more flexible and self-regulated.
The future education model will need to be supported by a highly advanced technological infrastructure.