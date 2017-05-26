Made in Russia: building the Russian national brand

Ties with Russia among top priorities for Beijing — China’s top diplomatWorld May 26, 18:35
Building and promoting a government-supported national brand would help stimulate the country’s non-commodity exports and, consequently, spur its economic growth. The national brand would also help Russian companies better market their products overseas.
A focus on non-commodity exports is key to the diversification of the Russian economy, improving its competitive position and spurring growth.
The share of the national non-commodity exports in 2016 increased to 38% (in 2015: 34%), which came as a result of falling oil prices and sliding commodity export revenues. According to the Russian Export Center, in 2016 non-commodity exports shrank by 7.3% in monetary terms.
The Made in Russia brand is designed to drive non-commodity export sales. Launched in 2014, the brand development project seeks to extend information and communication support to domestic producers, raise awareness and help promote Russian products, along with the country’s business and culture, both domestically and overseas.
National brands are promoted by quite a number of countries, including the US, Canada, Germany, India, Switzerland, France, etc.
The Made in Russia project enjoys support from the national Government.