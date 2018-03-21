Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow modern art museum opens its doors to Best of Russia jubilee photo exhibition

Society & Culture
March 21, 14:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The press service noted that both well-known and aspiring photographers could take participate in the event

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The Winzavod Center of Contemporary Art is rolling out the red carpet to host the Best of Russia 2017 jubilee photography exhibition on Wednesday. Viewers will be able to visit the exhibition from March 22 to May 13, the center’s press service informed TASS.

Gallery
12 photo

Voyage into the past: Сentury-old photos of Russian capital

Visitors will be able to see works by the 2017 winners and 100 of the best photos as part of the Best of Russia project in ten years.

The press service noted that both well-known and aspiring photographers could take participate in the event. "One of the project’s objectives was shaping a system to promote previously unknown but gifted photographers," the press service quotes Sofia Trotsenko, President of the Winzavod Foundation for Support of Contemporary Art, as saying.

According to Project Manager Lina Krasnyanskaya, the photos by the Best of Russia winners reflected on "the milestones that happened to us over the past ten years, everything that has changed all of us in one way or another."

"For the Best of Russia project, the most significant thing has always been not just flawless pictures but also powerful emotions and bold statements," she noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
On the brink of extinction: a look at animals in danger of disappearing
10
This week in photos: protests in Washington, fashion in Moscow and spring blooms in Crimea
10
Seal pups protection day: saving our furry friends from danger
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
London deliberately seeks to undermine relations with Moscow — Lavrov
2
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
3
Supremacy under the sea: a glimpse at the power of Russia’s submarine fleet
4
Putin instructs his administration to consider Sobchak’s list of prisoners
5
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
6
Press review: Moscow’s fee cut imperils PACE and Gaddafi’s heirs call for Sarkozy’s trial
7
Russia’s submarine fleet capable of countering any threats, naval experts say
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама