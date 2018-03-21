Moscow modern art museum opens its doors to Best of Russia jubilee photo exhibition

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The Winzavod Center of Contemporary Art is rolling out the red carpet to host the Best of Russia 2017 jubilee photography exhibition on Wednesday. Viewers will be able to visit the exhibition from March 22 to May 13, the center’s press service informed TASS.

Visitors will be able to see works by the 2017 winners and 100 of the best photos as part of the Best of Russia project in ten years.

The press service noted that both well-known and aspiring photographers could take participate in the event. "One of the project’s objectives was shaping a system to promote previously unknown but gifted photographers," the press service quotes Sofia Trotsenko, President of the Winzavod Foundation for Support of Contemporary Art, as saying.

According to Project Manager Lina Krasnyanskaya, the photos by the Best of Russia winners reflected on "the milestones that happened to us over the past ten years, everything that has changed all of us in one way or another."

"For the Best of Russia project, the most significant thing has always been not just flawless pictures but also powerful emotions and bold statements," she noted.