Voyage into the past: Сentury-old photos of Russian capital

A general view of Red Square before reconstruction, 1920 © TASS

Homeless children march in a pioneer column during a Labor Day demonstration in Moscow, 1927 © TASS

People stand in a queue to canteen №1 of the Public Catering Committee, 1921 © TASS

Village carpenters trying to earn money in Moscow, 1920 © TASS

View of the Sukharev Tower in Sretenka street, 1927 © TASS

A general view of Moskvoretskaya Embankment during construction of the future Gorky Park. Pictured in the back is the old Krymsky Bridge © Naum Granovsky/TASS

View of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour built in 1883 to commemorate Russia's victory over Napoleon's army in the Patriotic War of 1812 © TASS

Amo-F-15 automobiles making their way from the Moscow automotive plant to Red Square, 1924 © TASS

Customers queue outside a food shop close to Belorussky railway station, Moscow, 1918 © TASS

