Voyage into the past: Сentury-old photos of Russian capital

Society & Culture
March 12, 16:28 UTC+3

On March 12, 1918, Moscow became the capital of Russia again after Saint Petersburg held this status for 215 years

Customers queue outside a food shop close to Belorussky railway station, Moscow, 1918
Customers queue outside a food shop close to Belorussky railway station, Moscow, 1918
Customers queue outside a food shop close to Belorussky railway station, Moscow, 1918
© TASS
Amo-F-15 automobiles making their way from the Moscow automotive plant to Red Square, 1924
Amo-F-15 automobiles making their way from the Moscow automotive plant to Red Square, 1924
Amo-F-15 automobiles making their way from the Moscow automotive plant to Red Square, 1924
© TASS
A cast iron bridge in Moscow, 1920
A cast iron bridge in Moscow, 1920
A cast iron bridge in Moscow, 1920
© TASS
View of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour built in 1883 to commemorate Russia's victory over Napoleon's army in the Patriotic War of 1812
View of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour built in 1883 to commemorate Russia's victory over Napoleon's army in the Patriotic War of 1812
View of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour built in 1883 to commemorate Russia's victory over Napoleon's army in the Patriotic War of 1812
© TASS
A general view of Moskvoretskaya Embankment during construction of the future Gorky Park. Pictured in the back is the old Krymsky Bridge
A general view of Moskvoretskaya Embankment during construction of the future Gorky Park. Pictured in the back is the old Krymsky Bridge
A general view of Moskvoretskaya Embankment during construction of the future Gorky Park. Pictured in the back is the old Krymsky Bridge
© Naum Granovsky/TASS
View of the Sukharev Tower in Sretenka street, 1927
View of the Sukharev Tower in Sretenka street, 1927
View of the Sukharev Tower in Sretenka street, 1927
© TASS
Village carpenters trying to earn money in Moscow, 1920
Village carpenters trying to earn money in Moscow, 1920
Village carpenters trying to earn money in Moscow, 1920
© TASS
People stand in a queue to canteen №1 of the Public Catering Committee, 1921
People stand in a queue to canteen №1 of the Public Catering Committee, 1921
People stand in a queue to canteen №1 of the Public Catering Committee, 1921
© TASS
A woman selling cigarettes in a street, 1925
A woman selling cigarettes in a street, 1925
A woman selling cigarettes in a street, 1925
© Alexander Rodchenko/TASS
Homeless children march in a pioneer column during a Labor Day demonstration in Moscow, 1927
Homeless children march in a pioneer column during a Labor Day demonstration in Moscow, 1927
Homeless children march in a pioneer column during a Labor Day demonstration in Moscow, 1927
© TASS
Strastnaya Square, 1925
Strastnaya Square, 1925
Strastnaya Square, 1925
© TASS
A general view of Red Square before reconstruction, 1920
A general view of Red Square before reconstruction, 1920
A general view of Red Square before reconstruction, 1920
© TASS
On March 12, 1918, Moscow became the capital of Russia again after Saint Petersburg held this status for 215 years. See the Russian capital caught on camera a century ago

Voyage into the past: Сentury-old photos of Russian capital
