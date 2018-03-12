Voyage into the past: Сentury-old photos of Russian capital

Customers queue outside a food shop close to Belorussky railway station, Moscow, 1918
Amo-F-15 automobiles making their way from the Moscow automotive plant to Red Square, 1924
A cast iron bridge in Moscow, 1920
View of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour built in 1883 to commemorate Russia's victory over Napoleon's army in the Patriotic War of 1812
A general view of Moskvoretskaya Embankment during construction of the future Gorky Park. Pictured in the back is the old Krymsky Bridge
View of the Sukharev Tower in Sretenka street, 1927
Village carpenters trying to earn money in Moscow, 1920
People stand in a queue to canteen №1 of the Public Catering Committee, 1921
A woman selling cigarettes in a street, 1925
Homeless children march in a pioneer column during a Labor Day demonstration in Moscow, 1927
Strastnaya Square, 1925
A general view of Red Square before reconstruction, 1920
