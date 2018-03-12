Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia is home to more than 7,000 centenarians

Society & Culture
March 12, 12:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In the coming years this figure is expected to grow, according to Olga Golodets

Share
1 pages in this article
© Viktor Drachev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. More than 7,000 people above 100 years of age live in Russia today and in the coming years this "huge figure" is expected to grow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets told an international forum on Monday.

Read also

Living longer: Russia’s life expectancy may hit new high by 2025, says ex-finance minister

"It is very important to ensure a high-quality life for those who have reached a certain age. If earlier there were just dozens of people above 100 years of age, now the number of people who have lived past 100 years of age exceeds 7,000 people," Golodets said at the forum devoted to longevity in Moscow.

"I hope that in the near future - we are speaking about some seven or eight years - the number of these people, according to our forecast and our assessments, will significantly grow," she noted.

The Russian government is doing its utmost so that centenarians could live a full life, Golodets said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
14
Hollywood rolls out red carpet for 90th annual Academy Awards
13
This week in photos: Putin’s address, the Colosseum’s snowball fight and drones in fashion
10
Сaptivating vintage beauty of Soviet spring
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Returning Crimea to Ukraine 'impossible under any circumstances', Putin states
2
Russian army has cutting-edge laser weapons at its disposal, defense official says
3
Moscow searching for ways to preserve use of Russian helicopters in Afghanistan
4
China’s weapons contracts with Russia worth about $7 bln
5
US actively trying to remove Russia from Vietnam’s arms market — Putin's aide
6
EU extends sanctions against Russian nationals, companies for six months
7
Press review: What's behind US new steel tariffs and where Trump will meet Kim Jong Un
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама