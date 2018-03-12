Russia is home to more than 7,000 centenarians

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. More than 7,000 people above 100 years of age live in Russia today and in the coming years this "huge figure" is expected to grow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets told an international forum on Monday.

"It is very important to ensure a high-quality life for those who have reached a certain age. If earlier there were just dozens of people above 100 years of age, now the number of people who have lived past 100 years of age exceeds 7,000 people," Golodets said at the forum devoted to longevity in Moscow.

"I hope that in the near future - we are speaking about some seven or eight years - the number of these people, according to our forecast and our assessments, will significantly grow," she noted.

The Russian government is doing its utmost so that centenarians could live a full life, Golodets said.