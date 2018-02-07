Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Living longer: Russia’s life expectancy may hit new high by 2025, says ex-finance minister

Society & Culture
February 07, 14:47 UTC+3 SOCHI

Things are looking up for Russia, as the country’s average life expectancy may increase to 78 years by 2025, according to former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin

Share
1 pages in this article
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Read also

Russia reaches lowest mortality rate in 25 years

SOCHI, February 7. /TASS/. Things are looking up for Russia, as the country’s average life expectancy may increase to 78 years by 2025, former Finance Minister and Chairman of the Center for Strategic Research Alexei Kudrin said on Wednesday, addressing a forum dubbed The Leaders of Russia, being held in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"The period of active, healthy lives has been growing, and today our goal is to increase the average life expectancy from 72 to 78 years in six years, and after that we could aim for the 80-year level, which is common in developed countries," Kudrin explained.

He pointed out that as the average life expectancy was directly linked to cultural progress and lifestyle, there was a need to develop and launch state programs to prevent diseases, detect them at early stages and tackle them.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Carnival season kicks off in Brazil
15
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
15
This week in photos: Sochi’s Syria caucus, Putin’s quality control, Trump’s annual message
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Key facts about Russia’s Topol intercontinental ballistic missile
3
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
4
Foreign Ministry: Western media plan to accuse Russia of hacking Olympic media resources
5
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
6
Russia sums up ‘deplorable results’ of ten years of Kosovo’s self-proclaimed independence
7
Russian embassy in Norway: allegations that Russia supports ultra-radicals are impudent
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама