Living longer: Russia’s life expectancy may hit new high by 2025, says ex-finance minister

SOCHI, February 7. /TASS/. Things are looking up for Russia, as the country’s average life expectancy may increase to 78 years by 2025, former Finance Minister and Chairman of the Center for Strategic Research Alexei Kudrin said on Wednesday, addressing a forum dubbed The Leaders of Russia, being held in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"The period of active, healthy lives has been growing, and today our goal is to increase the average life expectancy from 72 to 78 years in six years, and after that we could aim for the 80-year level, which is common in developed countries," Kudrin explained.

He pointed out that as the average life expectancy was directly linked to cultural progress and lifestyle, there was a need to develop and launch state programs to prevent diseases, detect them at early stages and tackle them.