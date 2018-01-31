Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia reaches lowest mortality rate in 25 years

Society & Culture
January 31, 11:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The total mortality rate in 2017 was 12.4 per one thousand people, according to the Russian Health Ministry

© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The 2017 mortality rate in Russia is comparable to the figures registered in 1992, after which the number of deaths from all causes began to grow, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Health quotes Minister Veronika Skvortsova as saying.

Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova

Last year's mortality in Russia down among all age groups — health minister

According to Russia’s Federal Statistics Service, the total mortality rate in 2017 was 12.4 per one thousand people, which is a 6.8-percent decrease compared to 2012 and 3.9% less than in 2016, the minister pointed out.

"Such a low mortality rate was last registered in our country 25 years ago, in 1992 (mortality rates began to increase dramatically in 1993)," the press service said.

The Russian Ministry of Health noted that the overall mortality rate "is calculated for the entire population of the country and includes all deaths regardless of the causes and place of death (in hospitals, at home or outdoors)."

