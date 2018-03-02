Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin congratulates ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev on his birthday

Society & Culture
March 02, 16:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Mikhail Gorbachev turned 87 on Friday

Mikhail Gorbachev

Mikhail Gorbachev

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the first President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev on his 87th birthday, praising his authority in the world and his contribution to developing social projects.

The president’s telegram was published by the Gorbachev Foundation on Friday.

"In our country and beyond, you are known as a skilled politician, a respected statesman and public figure, and they value your willing participation in implementing vital awareness-raising, educational and charity projects, and a significant contribution to developing international humanitarian cooperation," Putin said.

Gorbachev turned 87 on Friday. He was the last General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (1985-1991) and the first and only President of the Soviet Union (1990-1991). Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 1990.

