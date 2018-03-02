Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

State of emergency declared over cyclone in Russia’s Far East

Society & Culture
March 02, 9:15 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK

The powerful cyclone from China reached the Sakhalin Island overnight to March 2

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, March 2. /TASS/. A state of emergency has been declared in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, on the Sakhalin Island in the Russian Far East, over a powerful cyclone, the local mayor’s office told TASS on Friday.

Gallery
12 photo

'Beast from the east' blizzard blankets Europe in snow

"Upon the decision of the commission for emergency situations in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a state of emergency has been introduced. The situation in the city is challenging," a spokesperson said.

The cyclone has paralyzed transportation throughout Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. Due to zero visibility, bus and train services have been halted. Several flights at the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk airport have been delayed or canceled.

Most citizens have decided against driving cars during the snowstorm. Many staff members of private companies stayed at home and civil servants went to work on foot.

Classes at local schools have been canceled, First Deputy Mayor Natalya Kuprina said. The authorities are monitoring the situation, and all forces and means of the city emergencies services have been on alert since Thursday afternoon to "deal with the possible aftermath of the cyclone," she said.

The powerful cyclone from China reached the Sakhalin Island overnight to March 2. According to meteorologists, the cyclone is now centered in the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk. The gusts of wind reach 25 m/sec and the air temperature is minus 11 degrees Celsius (12.2 Fahrenheit).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
This week in photos: Putin’s address, the Colosseum’s snowball fight and drones in fashion
10
Сaptivating vintage beauty of Soviet spring
10
Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova celebrates her birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Gazprom to cancel contracts with Ukraine's Naftogaz
2
Russian envoy asks UK foreign secretary to explain his ‘airstrike’ statements on Syria
3
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria
4
Putin: Russia might use nukes, if its existence is threatened
5
Russia may authorize transit of sanctioned EU goods provided full traceability — official
6
Hypersonic missile system goes on combat duty in Russia's south
7
Gazprom disagrees with Stockholm arbitration ruling in dispute with Naftogaz
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама