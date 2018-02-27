'Beast from the east' blizzard blankets Europe in snow

The water in a fountain frozen solid in central Malmo, Sweden
© EPA-EFE/Johan Nilsson
A dog walks on ice covering a stair normally used by bathers to enter and leave the water on the shore of Lake Balaton in Fonyod, 148 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary
© EPA-EFE/Gyorgy Varga
Kids play behind an icy bench on the frozen shore of Lake Geneva during a windy winter day, in Nyon, Switzerland
© EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
The ice covered Joe Siffert sculpture by Jean Tinguely, in Freiburg, Switzerland
© EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER
A young Humboldt penguin enjoying snow flurry on Penguin Beach at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain
© EPA-EFE/ZSL LONDON ZOO
Icicles formed on a frozen waterfall near Pen y Fan mountain in Brecon Beacon National Park, Wales
© Ben Birchall/PA via AP
Men posing as a centurions in front of the Colosseum covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy
© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
The Fori Imperiali is covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy
© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
Mimosa branches are covered with snow in Valbonne, southern France
© EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
People throw snowballs as they play in a snow blanketed St. Peter's Square at the Vatican
© AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
Snow covers the land around Maschio Angioino during cold weather in Naples, Italy
© EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
Municipal workers clear snow from a footpath in a street after heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy
© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI