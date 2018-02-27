Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

'Beast from the east' blizzard blankets Europe in snow

Society & Culture
February 27, 15:08 UTC+3

Rare snow in Rome and frozen shores of lake Geneva— in pictures

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_991732.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_991732.sliderLength-1}}
The water in a fountain frozen solid in central Malmo, Sweden
The water in a fountain frozen solid in central Malmo, Sweden
The water in a fountain frozen solid in central Malmo, Sweden
© EPA-EFE/Johan Nilsson
A dog walks on ice covering a stair normally used by bathers to enter and leave the water on the shore of Lake Balaton in Fonyod, 148 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary
A dog walks on ice covering a stair normally used by bathers to enter and leave the water on the shore of Lake Balaton in Fonyod, 148 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary
A dog walks on ice covering a stair normally used by bathers to enter and leave the water on the shore of Lake Balaton in Fonyod, 148 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary
© EPA-EFE/Gyorgy Varga
Kids play behind an icy bench on the frozen shore of Lake Geneva during a windy winter day, in Nyon, Switzerland
Kids play behind an icy bench on the frozen shore of Lake Geneva during a windy winter day, in Nyon, Switzerland
Kids play behind an icy bench on the frozen shore of Lake Geneva during a windy winter day, in Nyon, Switzerland
© EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
The ice covered Joe Siffert sculpture by Jean Tinguely, in Freiburg, Switzerland
The ice covered Joe Siffert sculpture by Jean Tinguely, in Freiburg, Switzerland
The ice covered Joe Siffert sculpture by Jean Tinguely, in Freiburg, Switzerland
© EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER
A young Humboldt penguin enjoying snow flurry on Penguin Beach at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain
A young Humboldt penguin enjoying snow flurry on Penguin Beach at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain
A young Humboldt penguin enjoying snow flurry on Penguin Beach at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain
© EPA-EFE/ZSL LONDON ZOO
Icicles formed on a frozen waterfall near Pen y Fan mountain in Brecon Beacon National Park, Wales
Icicles formed on a frozen waterfall near Pen y Fan mountain in Brecon Beacon National Park, Wales
Icicles formed on a frozen waterfall near Pen y Fan mountain in Brecon Beacon National Park, Wales
© Ben Birchall/PA via AP
Men posing as a centurions in front of the Colosseum covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy
Men posing as a centurions in front of the Colosseum covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy
Men posing as a centurions in front of the Colosseum covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy
© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
The Fori Imperiali is covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy
The Fori Imperiali is covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy
The Fori Imperiali is covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy
© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
Mimosa branches are covered with snow in Valbonne, southern France
Mimosa branches are covered with snow in Valbonne, southern France
Mimosa branches are covered with snow in Valbonne, southern France
© EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
People throw snowballs as they play in a snow blanketed St. Peter's Square at the Vatican
People throw snowballs as they play in a snow blanketed St. Peter's Square at the Vatican
People throw snowballs as they play in a snow blanketed St. Peter's Square at the Vatican
© AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
Snow covers the land around Maschio Angioino during cold weather in Naples, Italy
Snow covers the land around Maschio Angioino during cold weather in Naples, Italy
Snow covers the land around Maschio Angioino during cold weather in Naples, Italy
© EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
Municipal workers clear snow from a footpath in a street after heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy
Municipal workers clear snow from a footpath in a street after heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy
Municipal workers clear snow from a footpath in a street after heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy
© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
Editors choice
Olympic Athletes of Russia at the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea
Going for the Gold: Winter Olympic Highlights from PyeongChang February 26, 16:07
Figure skater Alina Zagitova, Olympic Athlete from Russia, performs during the ladies' short program as part of the figure skating competition at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, February 21
This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa February 22, 18:28
US Madison Chock and Evan Bates perform their free dance during a figure skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Winter Olympic downers: crashes and falls at PyeongChang February 21, 17:20
Russian 'neutral' ice hockey team routs Norway in PyeongChang February 21, 13:30
On February 20, 1986, the Soviet Union launched Mir space station
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory February 20, 19:30
Su-35 is a Russian-made multipurpose generation 4++ super-maneuverable fighter jet
Russia's Su-35: prized state-of-the-art fighter, battle-tested in Syrian skies February 19, 16:12
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_991732'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_991732'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
The water in a fountain frozen solid in central Malmo, Sweden
© EPA-EFE/Johan Nilsson
A dog walks on ice covering a stair normally used by bathers to enter and leave the water on the shore of Lake Balaton in Fonyod, 148 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary
© EPA-EFE/Gyorgy Varga
Kids play behind an icy bench on the frozen shore of Lake Geneva during a windy winter day, in Nyon, Switzerland
© EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
The ice covered Joe Siffert sculpture by Jean Tinguely, in Freiburg, Switzerland
© EPA-EFE/PETER SCHNEIDER
A young Humboldt penguin enjoying snow flurry on Penguin Beach at ZSL London Zoo, London, Britain
© EPA-EFE/ZSL LONDON ZOO
Icicles formed on a frozen waterfall near Pen y Fan mountain in Brecon Beacon National Park, Wales
© Ben Birchall/PA via AP
Men posing as a centurions in front of the Colosseum covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy
© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
The Fori Imperiali is covered by snow during a snowfall in Rome, Italy
© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
Mimosa branches are covered with snow in Valbonne, southern France
© EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
People throw snowballs as they play in a snow blanketed St. Peter's Square at the Vatican
© AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
Snow covers the land around Maschio Angioino during cold weather in Naples, Italy
© EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
Municipal workers clear snow from a footpath in a street after heavy snowfall in Rome, Italy
© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Extreme cold weather hit Europe with temperatures plummeting to a possible ten year low. According to media reports, a strange weather pattern, producing warming around the North Pole, is driving cold air south, resulting in snow and freezing temperatures in large parts of Europe. Rare snow in Rome and frozen shores of lake Geneva— in pictures.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
'Beast from the east' blizzard blankets Europe in snow
15
This week in photos: Queen by the catwalk, record on ice and bonfire bye-bye to Maslenitsa
15
This week in photos: Olympic embrace, Rio’s stunning carnival and the Prince pets a pony
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's Tupolev-95MSM bomber delivers first-ever strike on mission to Syria
2
Press review: China’s leader to be president for life and Crimea to run navy torpedo tests
3
US threats of force against Damascus ‘seriously alarm’ Russia — senior diplomat
4
Outsiders behind bars: Roughly 29,000 foreigners doing time in Russian prisons
5
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
6
Russian Embassy in Germany says man featured in coke case was not staff member
7
Embassy cautions US not to ignore Russia-Turkey-Iran efforts on Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама