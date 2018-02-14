Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bill recommending life sentences for pedophiles submitted to Russian parliament

Society & Culture
February 14, 15:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The bill for the first time stipulates an additional aggravating factor, recorded when a crime is committed by those living together with kids or responsible for their upbringing or education

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. A bill proposing life imprisonment for convicted pedophiles has been put forward to the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) on Wednesday, said Duma Deputy Speaker Irina Yarovaya, who heads a group working on the draft law.

Read also

Russian government backs bill to crack down on pedophiles

"The bill specifies that sexual offences against children under 14, which result in severe damage to their health, will be punishable by life imprisonment," she said.

Yarovaya pointed out that such crimes were reported later in time because people prefer to keep them in secret, while children facing continuous harm are psychologically distraught. This is the reason why the bill makes it possible to extend the statute of limitations for crimes against minors until they come of age, she said.

The bill for the first time stipulates an additional aggravating factor, recorded when a crime is committed by those living together with kids and teenagers or responsible for their upbringing, education and protection of their rights, Yarovaya said.

The document also considers spreading pornography among children over the Internet as an aggravating factor, and stipulates liability for coercing minors into sexual acts via the Internet. "Besides, we assume that a psychologist may be present while investigators question children," the Duma deputy speaker added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Shrovetide festivities and pancakes: Russia’s way of bidding farewell to winter
15
This week in photos: Tesla takes off for space, Moscow snowed under and Germany gets down
10
Carnival season kicks off in Brazil
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin urges media not to rely on misinformation on developments in Syria
2
MP slams fake news reports about numerous Russian deaths in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Arctic LNG-2 project may become part of Saudi Aramco's gas strategy
4
Trailblazing Russian tuberculosis vaccine may be ready for the market in 2019
5
Pacific Fleet warship conducts live firing exercises
6
Argentina offers $ 4.9 mln reward for information about lost submarine — media
7
Press review: Russian mercenaries killed in Syria and Abbas seeks Moscow’s diplomatic sway
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама