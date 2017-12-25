Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian government backs bill to crack down on pedophiles

Society & Culture
December 25, 14:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sexual crimes against children by persons who take advantage of their official position will be punishable by up to 15 years in prison

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia’s government unanimously approved a bill on Monday toughening up criminal responsibility for child molesters even far as life imprisonment.

Deputy Speaker of Russia’s State Duma (lower house) Irina Yarovaya authored the initiative. The bill proposes a life sentence for any sexual assault against children under 14 years of age, which results in grave consequences affecting their health or life.

The bill makes the statute of limitation for crimes committed against children valid until the victims reach the official adult age. Another aggravating circumstance is when family members sexually assault children and teenagers.

Under the initiative, sexual crimes against children by persons who take advantage of their official position will be punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Cover-ups for such sexual crimes will be also punishable, Yarovaya said, noting that today there is still no criminal responsibility for this.

Dissemination of pornographic materials among children over the Internet may be considered to be an aggravating circumstance, if the law is passed.

