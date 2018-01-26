Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Film critics see no reasons to ban The Death of Stalin in Russia

Society & Culture
January 26, 15:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Anton Dolin, banning a film that does not violate any laws is "nothing but censorship"

Share
1 pages in this article
© filmpro.ru

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. A number of prominent Russian film critics told TASS they see no objective reasons to ban The Death of Stalin, a dark comedy, in the country’s movie theaters.

"I think there are no reasons not to show this film in movie theaters. It’s a historical grotesque comedy made in an interesting, original and talented manner. But it may insult those for whom the Stalin era is still alive in the present, not in the past," film critic Kirill Razlogov said.

Read also
Maria Zhukova

Soviet marshal’s daughter blasts The Death of Stalin as ‘abominable’ mockery of history

According to him, banning The Death of Stalin is as wrong as banning The Three Musketeers for distorting the character of French King Louis XIII.

"The grotesque comedy genre was banned in the Soviet Union …but is popular worldwide. The movie was shown at festivals and released in many countries," Razlogov said.

He added that earlier no one claimed that The Death of Stalin somehow "insults Russia."

"It may insult those who think they still live in the 1950s but it’s been a long time and we can laugh at things which seemed tragic and dramatic," the critic said.

His colleague Anton Dolin said that the film does not violate any laws and, therefore, should not be banned.

"Any film can be liked or disliked, cause outrage or insult someone, and this is normal for the arts," Dolin told TASS.

Read also

Ban on screening of The Death of Stalin has nothing to do with censorship — Kremlin

"Banning a motion picture that does not formally violate any laws but disgusts some group of people is nothing but censorship. And censorship is prohibited in this country," he emphasized.

"This is a comedy and all historical characters are shown in a grotesque manner. Moreover, the film is based on comics and their characters do not look like real people. I feel sorry for the descendants of these historical characters but even if their feelings are hurt, the film should not be banned," Dolin noted.

Critic Andrei Plakhov said The Death of Stalin does not aim to insult Russia or its nationals.

"On the contrary, common people, the victims of Stalin’s regime, are shown with sympathy. Director Armando Iannucci is known as a critic of any totalitarian trends, even in British and American societies. Therefore, Russia is not one of his special targets," Plakhov said.

"I saw The Death of Stalin at a film festival in Turin where the movie received his professional appraisals and a FIPRESCI award. I consider it a talented sample of political satire," he added.

The critic also said that the withdrawal of the film’s license contradicts Russian legislation and market economy principles.

Read also

Russian Culture Ministry yanks distribution certificate for The Death of Stalin

The Russian Cultural Ministry decided to withdraw the distribution certificate for the British-French political satire film The Death of Stalin on Tuesday after an appeal by Sergei Khrushchev, the son of former Soviet leader who complained that the movie offers a "distorted and humiliating" representation of the country’s history.

He was supported by Maria Zhukova, the daughter of Hero of the Soviet Union, Marshal Georgy Zhukov.

The Death of Stalin is based on a graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin. The Russian release of the picture, which premiered worldwide in September 2017, was scheduled for January 25. The movie is centered on the pursuit of power in the USSR following the death of Joseph Stalin in 1953. The film stars Steve Buscemi, Jason Isaacs and Olga Kurilenko to name a few.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tokyo hit by heaviest snow since 2014
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
12
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
United States expands sanctions against Russia
2
Syria’s UN envoy slams US for supporting Islamic State
3
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
4
Five militants liquidated near US-controlled area in Syria
5
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
6
Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker performs debut flight
7
Russian top brass deride UK defense chief’s phobias as worthy of Monty Python sketch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама