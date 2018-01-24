Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Investigators detain two suspected accomplices in Siberian school attack

Society & Culture
January 24, 5:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

She said the suspected accomplices were aware of the attacker’s plans and helped him to prepare a Molotov cocktail

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Anna Ogorodnik

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Investigators have detained two suspected accomplices of a a 15-year-old teenager, who attacked schoolchildren in East Siberia’s Ulan Ude on January 19, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also

Siberian court takes axe-wielding teen school attacker into custody

"Two accomplices have been detained. Charges have already been laid against them, and the investigators requested the court to place them in pretrial custody," she said.

"After the questioning of the attacker, eyewitnesses and victims, and as a result of other investigative procedures, it was established that the attacker committed his crime together with his classmates, one aged 15 and the other - 14," the spokeswoman said.

She said the suspected accomplices were aware of the attacker’s plans and helped him to prepare a Molotov cocktail. They also made sure that the teacher was in the classroom at the time of the attack.

On the morning of January 19, a ninth-grader wielding an axe attacked seventh-graders and a teacher in public school number five in an Ulan-Ude suburb. The teen attacker then set the school facility on fire and wounded himself with a knife. Seven children were hospitalized, including the teacher and the attacker. According to Petrenko, two of the victims are in critical condition.

The 15-year-old teenager was charged with attempted murder and placed in custody for two months.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tokyo hit by heaviest snow since 2014
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
12
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russian envoy slams Trump’s remarks on Iran deal as tactic to blackmail EU
3
Putin expands on Russia's new state arms program
4
IOC ‘not humiliating Russia’ by inviting clean athletes only to 2018 Games — Bach
5
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
6
Screening ban for The Death of Stalin based on expert opinions — Kremlin
7
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin in 2020 — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама