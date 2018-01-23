Zvyagintsev’s Loveless earns Oscar nomination as best foreign language film

NEW YORK, January 23. /TASS/. Loveless, a Russian drama directed by Andrei Zvyagintsev, won an Oscar nomination for the Best Foreign Language Film category on Tuesday as the Academy Awards revealed its 2018 selections.

The film that tells a story of a couple searching for their missing son, while on the verge of a bitter divorce, premiered at the 70th Cannes Film Festival this spring, where it took home the Cannes Jury Prize.

Loveless was put on the shortlist of nine films selected from 92 foreign language contenders in mid-December.

Other films which won the Academy Awards nomination are A Fantastic Woman (Chile), The Insult (Lebanon), On Body and Soul (Hungary) and The Square (Sweden).

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 4.