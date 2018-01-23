Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Zvyagintsev’s Loveless earns Oscar nomination as best foreign language film

Society & Culture
January 23, 16:54 UTC+3

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 4

Share
1 pages in this article
© Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

NEW YORK, January 23. /TASS/. Loveless, a Russian drama directed by Andrei Zvyagintsev, won an Oscar nomination for the Best Foreign Language Film category on Tuesday as the Academy Awards revealed its 2018 selections.

Read also

Zvyagintsev's Loveless nominated for BAFTA Film Awards

The film that tells a story of a couple searching for their missing son, while on the verge of a bitter divorce, premiered at the 70th Cannes Film Festival this spring, where it took home the Cannes Jury Prize.

Loveless was put on the shortlist of nine films selected from 92 foreign language contenders in mid-December.

Other films which won the Academy Awards nomination are A Fantastic Woman (Chile), The Insult (Lebanon), On Body and Soul (Hungary) and The Square (Sweden).

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 4.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Tokyo hit by heaviest snow since 2014
15
This week in photos: Putin’s icy dunk, Nadal’s Melbourne match and the Pope’s Peru tour
12
Nearly 1.8 mln people take part in Epiphany icy plunges in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
2
Ukraine turns down Russia’s proposal to return defense equipment from Crimea
3
Russia’s new orbital station to comprise 5 modules weighing 60 tonnes
4
Russian Church says will not impede decision regarding presumable Romanov family remains
5
Russian-born US citizen gets 11-year prison sentence in absentia for embezzling $194 mln
6
Putin: Russia ready to supply rocket engines to Argentina
7
Turkey second NATO member state to purchase S-400 complexes from Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама