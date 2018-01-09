Zvyagintsev's Loveless nominated for BAFTA Film Awards

LONDON, January 9. /TASS/. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated Russian drama film Loveless directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev for its 71st Awards in the category "Film not in the English language".

Other nominees in the category include Elle (Paul Verhoeven, Said Ben Said), First They Killed My Father (Angelina Jolie, Rithy Panh), The Handmaiden (Park Chan-wook, Syd Lim), The Salesman (Asghar Farhadi, Alexandre Mallet-Guy).

Loveless, which won the Jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, has been submitted for the best foreign-language film category of the Academy Awards. The film was released in Russia on June 1, 2017.

Zvyagintsev’s previous film, Leviathan, was Russia’s submission for Oscars in 2015. The Academy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018.

The British Academy Film Awards ceremony will be held on February 18 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.