Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Zvyagintsev's Loveless nominated for BAFTA Film Awards

Society & Culture
January 09, 11:53 UTC+3

The British Academy Film Awards ceremony will be held on February 18 at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Share
1 pages in this article
© filmpro.ru

LONDON, January 9. /TASS/. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated Russian drama film Loveless directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev for its 71st Awards in the category "Film not in the English language".

Other nominees in the category include Elle (Paul Verhoeven, Said Ben Said), First They Killed My Father (Angelina Jolie, Rithy Panh), The Handmaiden (Park Chan-wook, Syd Lim), The Salesman (Asghar Farhadi, Alexandre Mallet-Guy).

Loveless, which won the Jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, has been submitted for the best foreign-language film category of the Academy Awards. The film was released in Russia on June 1, 2017.

Zvyagintsev’s previous film, Leviathan, was Russia’s submission for Oscars in 2015. The Academy Awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018.

The British Academy Film Awards ceremony will be held on February 18 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Read also

‘Loveless’ by Russia’s Zvyagintsev among nine foreign films competing for Oscar

Russian film ‘Loveless’ nominated for Golden Globe Award as best foreign film

Zvyagintsev’s Loveless wins two European Film Awards

Russian director Zvyagintsev’s Loveless sold to all countries

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Time-honored Orthodox Christmas customs: carolling and fortune telling
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The might of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile
2
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
3
Experts: Militants may use explosive-stuffed boats to attack Russian warships in Syria
4
Press review: What's behind Iran's unrest and Russia's military shows Windows the door
5
Russian election committee chief warns EU against interference in presidential election
6
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
7
From climate to transport: Arctic projects of Russian and Japanese scientists
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама