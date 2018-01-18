Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian record label wins International Classical Music Awards

Society & Culture
January 18, 16:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Melodiya was founded in 1964 as a state company for the production, storage and distribution of audio recordings

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Melodiya record label has won International Classical Music Awards (ICMA) for the Anthology of Russian Symphonic Music project, the record label’s press service said.

According to the ICMA website, "the independent and international jury has… chosen their favorites from 357 nominated audio and video releases."

This year’s winners also include baritone Jose van Dam (the Lifetime Achievement Award), Music Director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Manfred Honeck (Artist of the Year), Luxembourgian-Austrian percussionist Christoph Sietzen (Young Artist of the Year), 16-year-old Chinese flutist Yu Yuan (the Discovery Award), Krzysztof Penderecki Center Luslawice, the National Symphony Orchestra of the Polish Radio in Katowice and the Alpha record label.

Melodiya earlier won the International Classical Music Awards twice - in 2011, for its release of all the Sibelius symphonies conducted by Gennady Rozhdestvensky, and in 2013, for Stravinsky’s Les Ballets Russes (or the Russian ballets), played by Moscow Philharmonic, Moscow State Conservatory Symphony Orchestra, Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra under conductors Dmitri Kitayenko, Pierre Boulez and Vladimir Fedoseyev.

Melodiya was founded in 1964 as a state company for the production, storage and distribution of audio recordings. The record label currently licenses, produces and distributes CD recordings.

