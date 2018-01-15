Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Conclusions on level of security at schools to follow Perm incident probe — Kremlin

Society & Culture
January 15, 14:27 UTC+3

Fifteen were injured as a result of the knife fight at a school in the Russian city of Perm

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that conclusions regarding the sufficiency of security measures at schools in connection with the Perm incident should be made after the investigation is over.

Read also

Masked intruders attack school in Urals

"May the Russian Guard and the Interior Ministry look into the affair first to see if security at that educational establishment (school in Perm) was maintained at the proper level, bearing in mind that a knife fight between students is not an attack against the school from the outside," he told the media. "Let us wait for the experts to formulate their opinion and not make amateurish conclusions."

A school in Perm on Monday morning saw a conflict between two teenagers - a student and a former student of the same school - in which a blade weapon was used. Fifteen were injured and 13 of them taken to hospital. The attackers were detained. The Investigative Committee in the Perm Region opened a criminal case over an attempt on the life of two or more people.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
