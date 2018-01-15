Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Masked intruders attack school in Urals

Society & Culture
January 15, 9:49 UTC+3 PERM

At least 13 people injured

© Maxim Kimerling/TASS

PERM, January 15. /TASS/. Two unidentified masked assailants attacked pupils at a school in the Urals city of Perm on Monday, leaving 13 of them injured, the city administration’s press service told TASS.

The attack occurred at public school number 127 in the city’s Motovilokhinsky district. "Two masked individuals attacked pupils during classes. According to preliminary information, 13 people have been injured, and all of them are receiving the necessary assistance."

The attack was perpetrated by two pupils, the Russian Investigative Committee’s press service said on Monday. "Two pupils were involved in a fight with knives, and teachers and pupils there tried to stop it," the Investigative Committee said. The pupils and the teacher received stab wounds.

All pupils and teachers have been evacuated from the school. The injured people have been hospitalized, the IC said, without giving details on the exact number.

The suspects have been detained and will be questioned soon.

Deputy head of the IC’s local investigative department, Sergey Sarapultsev, said a total of 13 people, including two perpetrators of the attack, have been wounded. A female teacher is among them.

A special headquarters has been set up, led by Governor Maxim Reshetnikov. Andrey Kamenskih, who heads the information and analytical department of Perm’s administration, wrote on his Facebook page that the school’s principal had reported the attack. The city’s mayor Dmitry Samoilov and other administration officials are heading to the scene.

