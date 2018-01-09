Over 10 mln people take part in New Year celebrations in Moscow — mayor

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/ More than ten mln people participated in the New Year celebrations in Moscow, the Russian capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his VKontakte page.

"In the recent days, Muscovites have been actively participating in various events taking place in the city’s parks, at the VDNKh exhibition center and other sites where the Journey to Christmas festival is happening," he said.

"From December 30 to January 8, as many as 10.5 mln people attended celebration sites," the mayor added.

More than 300 celebration events have been planned to take place across Moscow, including the Sokolniki Park, Gorky park, VDNKh and Tverskaya Street. Many of the city’s streets and squares have been turned into stages where various performances are given every day.

. It is Europe’s largest Christmas festival, which involved 12.2 mln people during the previous holiday season.