Time-honored Orthodox Christmas customs: carolling and fortune telling

Russia celebrates the Twelve Days of Christmas (Svyatki) from January 6 (Orthodox Christmas) to January 18 (Epiphany). In Russia, traditions and religion are combined. And these festive days filled with ancient rites and traditions. For example, one of the main traditions is guising. Guisers walk from house to house of friends or acquaintances singing Christmas carols in their honor and asking for a treat. Eastern Slavs also consider Christmas and Epiphany eves to be the best time for fortune-telling.

