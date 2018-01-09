Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Time-honored Orthodox Christmas customs: carolling and fortune telling

Society & Culture
January 09, 15:28 UTC+3

Russia celebrates the Twelve Days of Christmas on January 6-18

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_984255.stepNow *12 +1}} - 10 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_984255.sliderLength-1}}
Local residents dressed in costumes take part in traditional Christmas carolling (known as Kolyada) in the village of Ivanova Sloboda, Belarus
Local residents dressed in costumes take part in traditional Christmas carolling (known as Kolyada) in the village of Ivanova Sloboda, Belarus
Local residents dressed in costumes take part in traditional Christmas carolling (known as Kolyada) in the village of Ivanova Sloboda, Belarus
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
A local resident dressed in a goat costume in the village of Ivanova Sloboda, Belarus
A local resident dressed in a goat costume in the village of Ivanova Sloboda, Belarus
A local resident dressed in a goat costume in the village of Ivanova Sloboda, Belarus
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
Traditional Christmas carolling in the village of Ivanova Sloboda, Belarus
Traditional Christmas carolling in the village of Ivanova Sloboda, Belarus
Traditional Christmas carolling in the village of Ivanova Sloboda, Belarus
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
Uzorochye Theatre actors sing Christmas Carols while sliding down a tubing slope in Ryazan, Russia
Uzorochye Theatre actors sing Christmas Carols while sliding down a tubing slope in Ryazan, Russia
Uzorochye Theatre actors sing Christmas Carols while sliding down a tubing slope in Ryazan, Russia
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
People singing Christmas carols in Ryazan, Russia
People singing Christmas carols in Ryazan, Russia
People singing Christmas carols in Ryazan, Russia
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
Traditional Christmas carolling in Ryazan, Russia
Traditional Christmas carolling in Ryazan, Russia
Traditional Christmas carolling in Ryazan, Russia
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
Traditional Christmas carolling in Ryazan, Russia
Traditional Christmas carolling in Ryazan, Russia
Traditional Christmas carolling in Ryazan, Russia
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
Traditional Christmas carolling in the village of Naumovo, Russia
Traditional Christmas carolling in the village of Naumovo, Russia
Traditional Christmas carolling in the village of Naumovo, Russia
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
People participate in Christmas carolling in the village of Storozhovtsy, Belarus
People participate in Christmas carolling in the village of Storozhovtsy, Belarus
People participate in Christmas carolling in the village of Storozhovtsy, Belarus
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
People dressed in costumes participate in Koniki carolling rite that emerged more than 100 years ago in Brest region, Belarus
People dressed in costumes participate in Koniki carolling rite that emerged more than 100 years ago in Brest region, Belarus
People dressed in costumes participate in Koniki carolling rite that emerged more than 100 years ago in Brest region, Belarus
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
Editors choice
A seagull sits in front of a ferris wheel at the Christmas market in Schwerin, Germany, December 27
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit December 29, 2017, 15:53
Trees in Red Square decorated with baubles for the New Year and Christmas holidays
World gears up for New Year celebrations December 28, 2017, 19:34
Russian sappers clearing Palmyra's historic and residential parts of mines, Syria, March 19
TASS pictures of the year December 27, 2017, 19:09
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass December 25, 2017, 15:28
A Catholic priest performs a traditional Christmas Eve Mass at the Cathedral of the Transfiguration in Novosibirsk, Russia
Christmas celebrations around the world December 25, 2017, 14:15
Choristers rehearse at St.Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, December 19
This week in photos: Chinese circus, protests in Ukraine and New Year lights in Moscow December 22, 2017, 18:32
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_984255'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_984255'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Local residents dressed in costumes take part in traditional Christmas carolling (known as Kolyada) in the village of Ivanova Sloboda, Belarus
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
A local resident dressed in a goat costume in the village of Ivanova Sloboda, Belarus
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
Traditional Christmas carolling in the village of Ivanova Sloboda, Belarus
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
Uzorochye Theatre actors sing Christmas Carols while sliding down a tubing slope in Ryazan, Russia
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
People singing Christmas carols in Ryazan, Russia
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
Traditional Christmas carolling in Ryazan, Russia
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
Traditional Christmas carolling in Ryazan, Russia
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
Traditional Christmas carolling in the village of Naumovo, Russia
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
People participate in Christmas carolling in the village of Storozhovtsy, Belarus
© Viktor Drachev/TASS
People dressed in costumes participate in Koniki carolling rite that emerged more than 100 years ago in Brest region, Belarus
© Viktor Drachev/TASS

Russia celebrates the Twelve Days of Christmas (Svyatki) from January 6 (Orthodox Christmas) to January 18 (Epiphany). In Russia, traditions and religion are combined. And these festive days filled with ancient rites and traditions. For example, one of the main traditions is guising. Guisers walk from house to house of friends or acquaintances singing Christmas carols in their honor and asking for a treat. Eastern Slavs also consider Christmas and Epiphany eves to be the best time for fortune-telling.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Time-honored Orthodox Christmas customs: carolling and fortune telling
15
This week in photos: The Trumps take kids' calls, Chile's Santa and the Christmas spirit
10
World gears up for New Year celebrations
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The might of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile
2
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
3
Experts: Militants may use explosive-stuffed boats to attack Russian warships in Syria
4
Press review: What's behind Iran's unrest and Russia's military shows Windows the door
5
Russian election committee chief warns EU against interference in presidential election
6
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
7
From climate to transport: Arctic projects of Russian and Japanese scientists
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама