Christmas celebrations around the world

Society & Culture
December 25, 14:15 UTC+3

Catholic Christmas celebrations in Russia and abroad - in this photo gallery by TASS

A Catholic priest performs a traditional Christmas Eve Mass at the Cathedral of the Transfiguration in Novosibirsk, Russia
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
A nativity scene on display at the Cathedral of the Transfiguration during a traditional Christmas Eve Mass in Novosibirsk, Russia
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
People arrive for a Christmas eve mass at The 'Flussschifferkirche' floating church in the Baumwall area of Hamburg, Germany
© EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI
The 'Flussschifferkirche' boat church was first built especially for Inland sailors who navigate the rivers and canals
© EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI
A toddler looks at an idol of young Jesus placed in a crib at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Christmas Day in New Delhi, India
© AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
Cross-bearers march during the Christmas Eve mass in the Xuanwumen Catholic Church in Beijing, China
© EPA-EFE/WU HONG
A woman selling balloons and Christmas decorations waits for customers at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam. Christmas is not an official holiday in Vietnam, however some of its customs have become more popular in recent years
© EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Holiday shoppers watch a Christmas Day parade at a major shopping mall in Seoul, South Korea
© EPA-EFE/YONHAP
A girl takes a selfie with a nativity scene behind her during a morning mass at a church in Bhopal, India. Although Christians represent only a bit more than two percent of the Indian population, Christmas Day is celebrated throughout the country
© EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA
A Syrian dressed in Santa Claus clothes is seen at al-Hamidiyeh old souk in Damascus, Syria
© EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI
A man prepares a Christmas tree at an enclosure specially decorated for holiday celebrations, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan
© AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
Roman Catholics, Protestants and followers of 11 Orthodox Churches (including Antioch, Alexandria, Cyprus, Bulgarian, Romanian and the Greek) celebrate Christmas on December 25. Christmas Day is a public holiday in many of the world's nations. Catholic Christmas celebrations in Russia and abroad - in this photo gallery by TASS. 

