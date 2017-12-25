Christmas celebrations around the world

A man prepares a Christmas tree at an enclosure specially decorated for holiday celebrations, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan © AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

A Syrian dressed in Santa Claus clothes is seen at al-Hamidiyeh old souk in Damascus, Syria © EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A girl takes a selfie with a nativity scene behind her during a morning mass at a church in Bhopal, India. Although Christians represent only a bit more than two percent of the Indian population, Christmas Day is celebrated throughout the country © EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

A woman selling balloons and Christmas decorations waits for customers at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam. Christmas is not an official holiday in Vietnam, however some of its customs have become more popular in recent years © EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Cross-bearers march during the Christmas Eve mass in the Xuanwumen Catholic Church in Beijing, China © EPA-EFE/WU HONG

A toddler looks at an idol of young Jesus placed in a crib at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Christmas Day in New Delhi, India © AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

The 'Flussschifferkirche' boat church was first built especially for Inland sailors who navigate the rivers and canals © EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

People arrive for a Christmas eve mass at The 'Flussschifferkirche' floating church in the Baumwall area of Hamburg, Germany © EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

A nativity scene on display at the Cathedral of the Transfiguration during a traditional Christmas Eve Mass in Novosibirsk, Russia © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

A Catholic priest performs a traditional Christmas Eve Mass at the Cathedral of the Transfiguration in Novosibirsk, Russia © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Roman Catholics, Protestants and followers of 11 Orthodox Churches (including Antioch, Alexandria, Cyprus, Bulgarian, Romanian and the Greek) celebrate Christmas on December 25. Christmas Day is a public holiday in many of the world's nations. Catholic Christmas celebrations in Russia and abroad - in this photo gallery by TASS.