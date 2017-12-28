Gunman at Moscow’s confectionary factory detained

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The former owner of the Menshevik confectionary factory, who opened gunfire in its territory on Wednesday, has been detained in Moscow, the press service of the Russian interior ministry’s Moscow department said on Thursday.

"Moscow’s police has established whereabouts of the man who shot and wounded a man on the territory of the Menshevik factory in the morning on December 27, 2017," the press service said, adding that he had been detained in central Moscow and taken to the Investigative Committee.

At about 9.00 a.m. Moscow time, the former owner had started an argument with the current management on the factory premises, according to Spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee’s Moscow City Department Yulia Ivanova. After that, he took out a gun and shot a security guard who later died of wounds. Moscow police said then that the suspect fled the scene after the incident. The Saiga rifle he was shooting from has been recovered and confiscated.