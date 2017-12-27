Active shooter kills one, wounds three at Moscow confectionary factory

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. An active shooter has left one person dead and three others wounded at the Menshevik confectionary factory in southeastern Moscow, a law enforcement source told TASS on Wednesday.

"One person died in the shooting and three others were wounded," the source said.

According to preliminary data, "a former owner entered the factory, gunned down a security guard and is now roaming around the premises with weapons and is shooting," the source said.

The shooting at the factory broke out over a conflict between the former owner and its current management, a spokesperson for Russia’s Investigative Committee, Yulia Ivanova, told TASS.

According to detectives, on Wednesday morning the factory’s former owner got into a heated argument with the current management. "After that, he took out his firearms and unloaded several shots, wounding a security guard, who died from the injury," she said.

The production facilities' premises have been cordoned off. Special police units have been deployed to the scene.

The police officers have been unable to enter the plant's territory and establish contact with the suspected shooter, who has not made any demands so far, the source said.