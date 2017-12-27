Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Active shooter kills one, wounds three at Moscow confectionary factory

Society & Culture
December 27, 10:59 UTC+3

According to preliminary data, a former owner entered the factory and is now roaming around the premises with weapons and is shooting

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Malgavko

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. An active shooter has left one person dead and three others wounded at the Menshevik confectionary factory in southeastern Moscow, a law enforcement source told TASS on Wednesday.

"One person died in the shooting and three others were wounded," the source said.

According to preliminary data, "a former owner entered the factory, gunned down a security guard and is now roaming around the premises with weapons and is shooting," the source said.

The shooting at the factory broke out over a conflict between the former owner and its current management, a spokesperson for Russia’s Investigative Committee, Yulia Ivanova, told TASS.

According to detectives, on Wednesday morning the factory’s former owner got into a heated argument with the current management. "After that, he took out his firearms and unloaded several shots, wounding a security guard, who died from the injury," she said.

The production facilities' premises have been cordoned off. Special police units have been deployed to the scene.

The police officers have been unable to enter the plant's territory and establish contact with the suspected shooter, who has not made any demands so far, the source said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
Bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass
11
Christmas celebrations around the world
15
This week in photos: Chinese circus, protests in Ukraine and New Year lights in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
2
Active shooter kills one, wounds three at Moscow confectionary factory
3
Primary anti-terrorist task in Syria is defeat of Jabhat al-Nusra, Lavrov says
4
Russian-Turkish contract on S-400 missile systems worth $2.5 bln — Rostec corporation
5
Jabhat al-Nusra militants in Syria to be wiped out next year — Russian General Staff
6
Russian Navy to receive large amphibious assault ship by yearend
7
Russian Foreign Ministry views US statements on Navalny as election meddling
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама