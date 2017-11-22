Russian Politics & Diplomacy
‘Loveless’ by Russia’s Zvyagintsev gets nominated for US Independent Spirit Award

Society & Culture
November 22, 14:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On September 21, the Russian Oscar Committee selected "Loveless" for the Academy Awards’ Best Foreign Language Film category

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The film "Loveless" by Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev has been nominated for the Independent Spirit award in the Best International Film category, the Independent Spirit Awards reported on its website on Tuesday.

Zvyagintsev’s Loveless wins two European Film Awards

The other Best International Film nominees are "BMP" ("Beats per Minute," France, 2017), "A Fantastic Woman" (Chile, 2017), "I am not a Witch" (UK, 2017) and "Lady Macbeth" (UK, 2016).

The Independent Spirit Awards are devoted to indie moviemakers. The award aims to highlight the most interesting and outstanding small-budget films. The winners will be given a figurine in the form of a bird with outspread wings sitting on top of a column wrapped with shoestrings.

The 33rd Independent Spirit awards ceremony will take place in Santa Monica, a Los Angeles suburb, along the Pacific Ocean’s shore one day before the Academy Awards. The ceremony is scheduled for March 3, 2018, with 19 nominations.

In 2015, Zvyagintsev’s film ‘Leviathan’ was nominated for an Independent Spirit. However, Poland’s Ida (2013) beat the Russian film.

Zvyagintsev’s movie scores international success

Russia’s Zvyagintsev wins Jury Prize at 70th Cannes Film Festival with his Loveless

"Loveless" was first screened in the main contest of the 70th Cannes Film Festival taking home the Jury Prize. The film was highly praised by the Screen International jury of critics. In addition to that, the film clinched the grand prix at the Munich International Film Festival (Filmfest Munchen), the main award at the 61st London Film Festival on October 14, and a month later, it racked up awards from the European Film Academy for music and camerawork.

On September 21, the Russian Oscar Committee selected "Loveless" for the Academy Awards’ Best Foreign Language Film category. "Loveless" depicts a modern Moscow family that is going through a difficult divorce. Six companies from eight countries took part in producing the film.

