Zvyagintsev’s Loveless wins two European Film Awards

BERLIN, November 14. / TASS /. Loveless, a Russian drama directed by Andrei Zvyagintsev has clinched two awards from the European Film Academy (EFA), the association said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Mikhail Krichman was duly recognized by the academy for his work behind the camera. He "leads us through the gloomy atmosphere of the film and conveys a strong sense of discomfort, darkness, emptiness and sadness," thus causing "an eerie sense of anxiety and inner awe," the jury noted in its explanation.

Composers Yevgeny and Sacha Galperine clinched a prize for the film’s music, which, in the opinion of the jury, reinforces the general tension that encompasses the viewer as the film progresses.

The film has also been nominated in three more categories - Best Director, Best Screen Play and Best Film of the Year.

Berlin is scheduled to roll out the red carpet for the 30th European Film Awards ceremony on December 9.

Loveless, a film that tells a story of a couple searching for their missing son, while on the verge of a bitter divorce, premiered at the 70th Cannes Film Festival this spring, where it took home the Cannes Jury Prize.

Since then, the film has also received the Munich International Film Festival Grand Prix and the Times BFI London Film Festival’s Best Film Award.

In September, the Russian Oscar Committee nominated Loveless to represent Russia at the Oscars in the Best Film in a Foreign Language category.