Russia’s Zvyagintsev wins Jury Prize at 70th Cannes Film Festival with his Loveless

Russia’s Zvyagintsev wins Jury Prize at 70th Cannes Film Festival with his LovelessSociety & Culture May 28, 21:32
Three Russian tourists hurt is road accident with tourist minibus in TurkeySociety & Culture May 28, 18:58
Some 40,000 cyclists taking part in Moscow cycle paradeSociety & Culture May 28, 18:33
Corporation Irkut: MS-21 first flight performed in routine modeBusiness & Economy May 28, 16:54
Ukrainian military launch more than 180 shells, mines on Donetsk within one dayWorld May 28, 16:36
Minister: Russia may supply 1,000 MC-21 planes to 2037Business & Economy May 28, 14:42
Lavrov: China, ASEAN interested in organization of Eurasian partnershipRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 28, 11:45
MC-21 airliner makes first test flight - sourceBusiness & Economy May 28, 11:00
Putin congratulates Border Guards on their professional holidayMilitary & Defense May 28, 10:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
CANNES /France/, May 28. /TASS/. Russian film director Andrey Zvyaginstev has won the Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize for his bleak family drama Loveless.
The Award Ceremony of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival was held on Sunday.
Zvyaginstev’s Loveless is a story of divorcing couple who must team up to find their son who goes missing during one of their quarrels. The film opened the Cannes film competition program and received the highest score from Screen’s critics.
This is the third Cannes award for Zvyaginstev. His Elena won the Special Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section in 2011, and Leviathan won the Best Screenplay Award in 2014.