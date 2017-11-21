Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Europe’s tallest building to be unveiled in Moscow in December

Society & Culture
November 21, 17:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Vostok Tower, situated on the territory of the Moscow City business center, is 373.3 meters high

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Vostok (or East) Tower of the Federatsiya (or Federation) multifunctional complex will be unveiled on the territory of the Moscow City business center in December 2017, Moscow’s Department of Urban Policy and Construction said in a statement published on its website on Tuesday.

"In late October, the developer announced the completion of the construction work. Following the final inspection, an order will be issued fixing a deadline for correcting any possible deficiencies. After that, the possibility of commissioning the building will be considered. The Vostok Tower is expected to be unveiled in December 2017," the statement said citing Oleg Antosenko, the chairman of Moscow’s State Construction Supervision Committee.

The Federatsiya complex consists of two skyscrapers. One of them, a 63-storey tower named Zapad (or West), was commissioned in 2007-2008. The second tower, named Vostok, has 95 storeys and is the tallest building in Europe, as it is 373.3 meters high. The two towers are connected by a six-storey section housing commercial premises. The Federatsiya complex has a total area of 449,200 square meters.

Реклама