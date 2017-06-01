Back to Main page
St. Petersburg may get one of world’s tallest Ferris wheels

Society & Culture
June 01, 14:39 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

High Roller, the world tallest Ferris Wheel, opened to the public in 2014 in Las Vegas

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. A group of investors led by Becar Asset Managment Group wants to build a 170-meter Ferris wheel in Russia’s second largest city, St. Petersburg, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Saint Isaac's: The iconic St. Petersburg cathedral

"We want to build a 170-meter Ferris wheel taller than in London or Singapore. We are currently discussing the wheel’s height and site," Olga Sharygina, the managing director of the company’s asset department, said at the 2017 International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.

She said the Ferris wheel may have 36 capsules capable of holding 30 visitors. A complete trip will last some 30 minutes.

St. Petersburg residents are expected to take part in an online vote for the site of the new structure.

The investments in the project are estimated at up to 9.5 bln rubles (some $170 mln) and the construction may take three years, Sharygina said.

High Roller, the world tallest Ferris Wheel, opened to the public in 2014 in Las Vegas. It is 2.7 meters taller than its predecessor, the 165 meter Singapore Flyer, which had held the record from 2008.

TOP STORIES
