Armed robbers steal 30 kg of gold in Ukraine’s Zhitomir Region

Society & Culture
November 20, 17:39 UTC+3 KIEV

The gold jewellery costs more than $ 560,000

© Vitaly Belousov/TASS

KIEV, November 20. /TASS/. Armed robbers have stolen 30 kg of gold jewellery from entrepreneurs in Ukraine’s Zhitomir Region, the press service of the National Police Main Directorate for the Zhitomir Region reported on Monday.

"Unidentified people attacked a Volkswagen Tiguan in the Berdichev District, Zhitomir Region, in which two businessmen were carrying about 30 kg of gold jewellery from Kiev to Vinnitsa," the report says.

The police specified that the gold jewellery costs 15 mln hryvnias (more than $ 560,000).

The incident occurred on November 19 at about 21:00 Moscow time on the Zhitomir-Mogilev-Podolsky highway in the village of Grishkovtsy. The attackers blocked the car’s movement on the turn, forced the driver out of the car and shot the passenger in the leg. Then they hijacked the car and abandoned it on the road later, taking away the bags with the jewellery.

The police noted that the victims are Vinnitsa residents who were taking part in the Kiev jewellery exhibition. At present, law enforcement officers continue searching for the perpetrators. A pretrial investigation under the article "Robbery" was launched.

