Moscow cryptocurrency ‘investor’ robbed of $251,000 while seeking to buy bitcoins

Society & Culture
November 17, 13:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A local Muscovite who planned to spend $251,000 on purchasing bitcoins ended up being robbed in the process of exchanging the cash for bitcoins

Read also

Investments in bitcoin riskier than gambling, Russia’s economy minister warns

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. A local Muscovite who planned to spend 15 mln rubles ($251,000) on purchasing bitcoins ended up being robbed in the process of exchanging the cash for bitcoins in a downtown Moscow office, the city police’s press office told TASS.

"A man contacted police saying that ten people robbed him of 15 mln rubles in an office on Maly Cherkassly Pereulok," a source in the press office said. "Police have established that the man arrived at a meeting together with his stockbroker, seeking to purchase bitcoins," the law enforcement source explained.

According to police, while the deal was being sorted out, one of those meeting’s participants made a phone call. "Six to eight powerfully built men entered the office and after announcing that the man with whom the buyer was holding the meeting was a crook, they took him and the money away," the press office said.

Police are investigating the robbery.

Show more
