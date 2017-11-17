Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Girl who survived Far East plane crash in hospital with her mother, condition stable

Society & Culture
November 17, 8:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A surgical operation is scheduled for Monday

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. A three-year-old girl, the only survivor of Wednesday’s plane crash in Russia’s Far East, is currently being treated at the Khabarovsk Regional Children’s Hospital, her condition is stable, the press service of the Khabarovsk Region’s governor said on Friday.

Read also

Veteran plane designer lauds toddler’s survival as ‘miracle’ after air crash in Far East

Toddler surviving plane crash in Russian Far East was flying to grandmother

Child survives plane crash, six dead

"The girl was hospitalized with her mother to the Khabarovsk Regional Children’s Hospital. She underwent a reduction - it’s a medical procedure aimed at bringing bone fragments together to ensure better healing of a fracture. The child’s condition is stable," the press service said.

"Today <..> doctors came to a conclusion that a surgical operation is necessary. It was decided to schedule it for Monday," it said.

A Let L-410 Turbolet twin-engine short-range passenger plane, en route from Khabarovsk to the village of Nelkan (with a distance of 1,024km between the locations), crashed during landing on Wednesday. Six people - four passengers and two crew members - were killed. The surviving girl was rushed to a hospital in Nelkan in a grave condition. She was airlifted to Khabarovsk on Thursday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Marvel Avengers come to Moscow
Communists during rallies marking Russian October Revolution Anniversary in Moscow, November 7
8
This week in photos: Russian Revolution’s centennial, Trump's Asian tour and winter spirit
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers deliver massive strike against IS terrorists near Syria’s Abu Kamal
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber to make debut flight in February 2018
3
Press review: NATO races to woo Serbia and Afghanistan to shed its Soviet past
4
Russian tennis chief: Sharapova unlikely to team up with national squad next year
5
Russian embassy requests UK universities to provide data on Russia's meddling in Brexit
6
Russian embassy asks UK universities for info on Russian meddling in Brexit
7
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама