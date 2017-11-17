Girl who survived Far East plane crash in hospital with her mother, condition stable

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. A three-year-old girl, the only survivor of Wednesday’s plane crash in Russia’s Far East, is currently being treated at the Khabarovsk Regional Children’s Hospital, her condition is stable, the press service of the Khabarovsk Region’s governor said on Friday.

"The girl was hospitalized with her mother to the Khabarovsk Regional Children’s Hospital. She underwent a reduction - it’s a medical procedure aimed at bringing bone fragments together to ensure better healing of a fracture. The child’s condition is stable," the press service said.

"Today <..> doctors came to a conclusion that a surgical operation is necessary. It was decided to schedule it for Monday," it said.

A Let L-410 Turbolet twin-engine short-range passenger plane, en route from Khabarovsk to the village of Nelkan (with a distance of 1,024km between the locations), crashed during landing on Wednesday. Six people - four passengers and two crew members - were killed. The surviving girl was rushed to a hospital in Nelkan in a grave condition. She was airlifted to Khabarovsk on Thursday.